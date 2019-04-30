Wine, knife and shelf system for display storage

The Pin display storage system from Salice is available in three versions, Pin Wine, Pin Knife and Pin Shelf to allow for flexible and creative arrangement of bottles, knives and shelves.

The design-oriented system has streamlined aesthetics and quick and intuitive assembly, the company says. The system is available in aluminum and titanium finishes in order to complement all kinds of room settings, furniture and applications.

The brackets can be moved easily and positioned anywhere with an innovative fixing system that is strong and stable, it adds. The profiles for the fixing can be surface-mounted or recessed into wood panels.