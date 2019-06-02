WMIA names Besonen chairman, Doucet vice-chairman

The Woodworking Machinery Industry Association (WMIA) of Fairfax, Va., has elected a new slate of officers to lead the association for the next two years.

Jim Besonen, president of Wood Machinery Systems of Minnetonka, Minn., was elected chairman of the board. Elected as WMIA’s vice-chairman of the board is Pascal Doucet, vice president of sales at Doucet Machineries in Daveluyville, Que. Dave Rakauskas, executive vice president of Colonial Saw Company, Kingston, Mass., who served as WMIA chairman from 2017-2019, will remain on the association’s executive committee as chairman emeritus.

Additionally, WMIA members elected four individuals to the association’s board of directors: John Benjamin Henderson, John Henderson & Company, Las Vegas, Nev.; Scott Masse, Masse Sales, Port Coquitlam, B.C.; Erich Mazurek, Maze Machinery, Corinth, Tex; and Volker Schmitz, Schmalz, Raleigh, N.C., and re-elected Matteo Fregosi, Salice America, Charlotte, N.C., and Joe Hammock, Friulmac, Hickory, N.C., to a second term.