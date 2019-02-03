WMIA names Canadian scholarship winners

The Educational Foundation of the Woodworking Machinery Industry Association of Fairfax, Va., awarded $28,000 US in scholarships to 22 high school seniors and college students in 2018 to further their woodworking education.

To date, the Foundation has provided over $400,000 US to assist talented students with furthering their educational and career goals.

Winners last year included three Canadians — Roger Cortes of Longueuil, Que., Sarah Fortin-Pelletier of La Salle, Que., and Kate Montgomery, Kanata, Ont.

Cortes is a student at École Nationale du Meuble et de L’Ébénisterie (ENME) in Victoriaville, Que. Cortes was working at the Montreal Harbor for more than eight years when health issues forced him to change careers. Following this decision, he found a new job on a cabinet assembly line and as a sales rep for a moulding company. These new opportunities led the way for Cortes to register at ENME in 2017 and start a three-year program in woodworking. His career goal is to start his own business in custom furniture-making.

Sarah Fortin-Pelletier of La Salle, Que., is also a student at ENME. Following a technical diploma in architecture and one-year certificate in Administration, she changed her field of studies to Woodworking after she participated in a “Student for a Day” event where she took a class in woodworking.

Kate Montgomery is a student at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ont., and is pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering in Architectural Conservation and Sustainability Engineering. She earlier completed a Woodworking Technician diploma at Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont.