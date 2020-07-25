Wood fibre processing

Incoming fibre costs are said to be reduced with the No-Knife Re-Sizer from WSM.
The system is a cost-effective approach to processing chip overs, the company says, as chip overs can be converted into usable fibre while minimizing fines.
Specifications include:
- standard performance rates up to 75 TPH;
- rates up to 150 TPH or more with a pre-screen;
- rotor diameters of 24 to 48 in. with lengths from 36 to 88 in.; and,
- 100 to 1000 hp output.
Interior wear liners plus pillow block housings and spherical roller bearings with removable support blocks are featured.
Materials processed include chip overs, chip over thick, shavings, hogged wood, in-woods chips and urban wood.