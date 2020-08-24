Wood stain colour palette expanded

Nova USA Wood Products has expanded the palette of its ExoShield wood stain with the addition of Platinum and Antique Bronze colours.
Designed to provide long-lasting protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, the two new colours join existing Natural, Mahogany, Walnut and Black Walnut stains, the company says.
Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, the wood stain’s water-resistant, acid-resistant formula is suitable for enhancing wood stability, reducing cracking or warping, delaying graying and protecting against water damage, fungi and harmful UV rays.