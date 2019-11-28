Wood stain provides long-lasting, natural finish for hardwoods and softwoods

Nova USA has announced ExoShield wood stain said to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a durable finish with colour stability.
Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, the stain’s water-resistant, acid-resistant formula is also suitable for enhancing wood stability and reducing cracking or warping.
The product gets applied to wood surfaces and is let to dry for 20 to 30 minutes, then wiped off. Applications typically cost as little as 16 cents per square foot.