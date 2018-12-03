Woodworking East draws crowds to Saint-Hyacinthe

Recently held at the BMO Centre in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., Canada Woodworking East (Bois ouvré de l’est du Canada), the bilingual secondary wood processing event, had a turnout of 2,021 visitors for its third edition.

The show attracted professionals from across Quebec and Eastern Canada including cabinet manufacturers, residential and commercial furniture manufacturers, architectural woodworkers, millworkers and custom wood product manufacturers.

Industry association partners presented a seminar series covering diverse topics of interest to a wide variety of industry professionals.

The fourth edition of the show will take place in 2020; details will be posted at www.canadawoodworkingeast.ca when they become available.