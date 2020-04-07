Xylexpo 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

The Milan, Italy-based trade show Xylexpo 2020 has been postponed. The decision was taken by the managing board of Acimall, the association of Italian woodworking machinery and tools manufacturers, owner of the biennial exhibition.

The postponement to the second half of the year is subject to available dates, in view of the ongoing disruption of trade fair calendars and the unpredictable developments due to Coronavirus emergency.

“We waited as long as we could, hoping the situation would go back to normal,” Lorenzo Primultini, president of Acimall and of the exhibition, said in a statement. “For companies, the worst enemy is uncertainty, and it was actually the negative situation we are seeing right now that drove us to take this hard decision, in the interest of the entire industry.”

Similarly, the crisis management group of the German government and the current recommendation of the Bavarian State Government for international exhibitions, Nürnberg Messe, has decided to postpone Fensterbau Frontale and Holz-Handwerk 2020 to June 16-19. In 2022, the co-located shows are scheduled take place in March again.