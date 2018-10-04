Young wood industry professionals honoured

Sponsored by Wood Machinery Manufacturers of America (WMMA) based in Forest Hill, Md., and organized by Woodworking Network, the 40 Under 40 Class of 2018 has been announced and includes two honourees from Canada.

Individuals under the age of 40 are nominated by an other industry professional for the honour.

Jeremy Funk, the sales and marketing manager at Elias Woodwork and Manufacturing based in Winkler, Man., and Alex (Arash) Khosravian, of Chic Carpentry & Cabinetry, located in Newmarket, Ont., were acknowledged at a ceremony at IWF 2018 in Atlanta, Ga.

Funk was chosen for showing his ongoing dedication and leadership over the past 20 years with Elias Woodwork. His nominator stated that Funk “has devoted time to ensure his fellow employees are well trained, properly equipped for their careers and ready for success.”

An immigrant to Canada in 2005, Khosravian, he found work at a woodworking company before opening Chic Carpentry in 2010, with one employee. Since then, the custom woodworking firm has grown to nine employees.